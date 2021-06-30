Lee Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.92. 62,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

