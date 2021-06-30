Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.20. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

