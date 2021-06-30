Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after buying an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.20. 3,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,589. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

