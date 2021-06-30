Lee Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. The company had a trading volume of 19,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

