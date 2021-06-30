Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $3,085,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.78.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

