Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 197.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $347.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.54. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.58 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,978 shares of company stock worth $8,789,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.