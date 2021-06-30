LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

LX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. 44,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,027. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $68,578,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

