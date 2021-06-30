Lido DAO Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00004901 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

