Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.60

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$106.60 and last traded at C$106.00, with a volume of 63283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.54.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$86.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.