Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Angus C. Russell Sells 4,720 Shares

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Director Angus C. Russell sold 4,720 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $14,018.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,893.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LCTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,815. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCTX. TheStreet upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

