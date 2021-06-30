Litecoin Trading Up 7.2% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.21 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.