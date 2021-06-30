LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 686.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:SCD opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.