Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Short Interest Up 172.4% in June

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTSIF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 295,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10. Lobe Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.