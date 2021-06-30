Loews Corp Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ingredion makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 100.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.01. 17,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,268. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

