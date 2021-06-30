Loews Corp Acquires 43,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 251,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

