Loews Corp Acquires Shares of 20,000 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

TDY stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

