Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 419 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,786,000 after acquiring an additional 102,826 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,383,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

NYSE LLY opened at $229.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

