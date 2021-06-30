Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in State Street by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 511,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

