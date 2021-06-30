Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.79 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $164.36 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

