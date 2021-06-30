Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

