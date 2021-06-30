Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.71 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 743,927 shares valued at $81,674,053. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.