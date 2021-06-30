Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

