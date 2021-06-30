Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 49,963 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $3,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 153.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

