Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,185 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 17,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,383,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,357,000 after buying an additional 58,619 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $9,739,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 335,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

SPGI stock opened at $410.58 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $414.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

