Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $129.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

LOGI stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after buying an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

