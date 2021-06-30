Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 273.8% from the May 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of LTSRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 13,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,226. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lotus Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

