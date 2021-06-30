Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.95. 75,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,088. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

