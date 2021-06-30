Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,855 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 173,962 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,713 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. 77,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,088. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

