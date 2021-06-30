LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,688,000 after buying an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

