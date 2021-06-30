LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $140.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

