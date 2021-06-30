LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACC. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

