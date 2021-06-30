LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,236,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

