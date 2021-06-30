LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

