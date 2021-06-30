LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

