LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Discovery by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $98,363,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

