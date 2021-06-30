Lunyr (LUN) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $322,790.00 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.