Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 809,039 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 809,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,522,044.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50.

NASDAQ FTCV opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $5,873,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

