MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MGNX opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

