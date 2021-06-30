Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.60.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.