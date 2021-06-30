Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 179,288 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $97.20.
MDGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,619,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
