Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 179,288 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $97.20.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,619,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

