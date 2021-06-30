Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Down 68.2% in June

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MLVF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.