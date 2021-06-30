Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

