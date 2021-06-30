Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.73.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.