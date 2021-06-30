Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $366.52. 79,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

