Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,763 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $140.90 and a one year high of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

