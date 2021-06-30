Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

