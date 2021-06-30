Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.43. 27,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,459. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $414.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

