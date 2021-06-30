Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,942. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.09 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

