Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,415 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,415 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.85.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.60. 351,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.