Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

MCHX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.81. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. Analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

